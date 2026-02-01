Gerasimyuk Reassigned to Charlotte

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk has been reassigned by Florida from Savannah to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

Gerasimyuk, 22, was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The St. Petersburg, Russia native is in his first season in North America and posted a 2-2-1 record with Savannah, along with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

The rookie netminder has also appeared in 10 games with Charlotte this season, compiling a 4-4-1 record, a 2.33 GAA and a .904 save percentage, including two shutouts.

The Ghost Pirates hit the road Sunday afternoon to take on the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







