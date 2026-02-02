Heartlanders Drop Tight One off Late Fuel Goal, 3-2

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders allowed a goal with 2:01 to go to Indy Fuel forward Eric Martin on a net-front deflection and the Fuel bested Iowa, 3-2, Sunday at Xtream Arena. Keltie Jeri-Leon and Matthew Sop scored for Iowa in defeat. Iowa has played four straight one-goal games and Sunday snapped the Heartlanders' season-long four-game points streak.

Jeri-Leon scored his ninth goal of the season with 7:48 to go in the first, popping in a pass from Liam Coughlin at the right post to give Iowa the game's first goal on the man up. Nick Carabin received the secondary helper.

Lee Lapid tallied next to tie the game at one on a three-on-two rush with a shot from the right circle four minutes into the second.

Sop responded at 18:40 of the second; after getting a pass from Jonny Sorenson, he twisted a wrist shot from the right dot off a defender's leg and in. Twenty seconds later, Terry Broadhurst tied the game at two.

Riley Mercer made 21 saves in defeat. Mitchell Weeks won with 24 saves.

Iowa travels to face Kansas City on road on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. The Heartlanders continue the road trip at Fort Wayne Friday at 6:35 p.m., then complete the week-long trip at Indy Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

The Heartlanders are home for Video Game Day Sunday at 3:00 p.m. to finish up the homestand. Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games.







