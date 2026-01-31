Heartlanders Score Twice in Third and Defeat Mavericks, 3-2
Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Anthony Firriolo and Ryan McGuire scored in the third period and the Iowa Heartlanders won their second straight home game, 3-2, against the Kansas City Mavericks Friday at Xtream Arena. The win gives Iowa points in four of their last five games (3-1-0-1) and snapped Kansas City's 14-game winning streak.
Both of Iowa's third-period goals came in the first half of the frame including McGuire's game-winner and made it 3-1. Riley Mercer turned aside 33 shots in the win.
Luke Mobley opened the scoring at 9:58 of the second period, burying a rebound to give the Heartlanders a 1-0 lead. The Mavericks answered with a strike from Lucas Sowder, sending the game into the third period tied at one.
Iowa regained the lead on a power-play snipe from Firriolo 1:33 in and McGuire added the insurance marker at 5:29 of the third. Kansas City later pulled within one with a goal from Justin Janicke.
Logan Terness made 27 saves in defeat.
ECHL Stories from January 30, 2026
- Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, January 31st- Game 42/72 - Reading Royals
- Haskins Tallies Three Points, Royals Command Gargoyles, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Hoffmann's OT Heroics Lift Steelheads to 2-1 Win over Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Heartlanders Score Twice in Third and Defeat Mavericks, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Walther Scores 5-4 OT Win for Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Oilers Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Steelheads in Series Opener - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Fall One Short in Back-And-Forth Game with Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Skate Past Icemen 4-1 on Friday Night - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Take Game 1 in Reading 5-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Hammer Nailers in 6-3 Victory to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Cruises Past Jacksonville at Home, 4-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Komets Dominate Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- 'Clones Blanked by Komets on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rough Start Troubles Nailers in Worcester - Wheeling Nailers
- Lions Fall in Norfolk to Open Road Trip - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Toledo's Offense Shows out with 5-1 Friday Night Win in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Fall to Solar Bears, 5-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Win Comeback Thriller over Mariners, 4-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Fall in Motley Zoo Matchup to Walleye, Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Drop Opener in Glens Falls - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Announce Game Time Change Saturday, January 31 at Savannah - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ghost Pirates-Solar Bears Game Moved to 1:00 p.m. Due to Weather - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Jonny Sorenson Named Heartlanders Captain - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Transactions - January 30 - ECHL
- South Carolina Adds Forward Porter Schachle and Defenseman Doug Scott - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tuesday Game Moved to 7PM - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Grizzlies Gameday: January 30, 2026 - Greenville at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Midseason Report: A Look at the 2025-26 Season So Far - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Add Bite to the Offense with the Signing of Mathias Laferrière - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Nathan Berke - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Host Rush on Top Gun Night - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: January 30, 2026 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Wolves Loan Forward Blake Biondi to Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Defenseman Connor Punnett Reassigned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.