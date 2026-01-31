Heartlanders Score Twice in Third and Defeat Mavericks, 3-2

Coralville, Iowa - Anthony Firriolo and Ryan McGuire scored in the third period and the Iowa Heartlanders won their second straight home game, 3-2, against the Kansas City Mavericks Friday at Xtream Arena. The win gives Iowa points in four of their last five games (3-1-0-1) and snapped Kansas City's 14-game winning streak.

Both of Iowa's third-period goals came in the first half of the frame including McGuire's game-winner and made it 3-1. Riley Mercer turned aside 33 shots in the win.

Luke Mobley opened the scoring at 9:58 of the second period, burying a rebound to give the Heartlanders a 1-0 lead. The Mavericks answered with a strike from Lucas Sowder, sending the game into the third period tied at one.

Iowa regained the lead on a power-play snipe from Firriolo 1:33 in and McGuire added the insurance marker at 5:29 of the third. Kansas City later pulled within one with a goal from Justin Janicke.

Logan Terness made 27 saves in defeat.







