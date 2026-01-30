Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Nathan Berke

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with the forward Nathan Berke.

Berke, 26, joins the Icemen after registering 23 points (9g, 14a) in 35 Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) games split between the Huntsville Havoc and most recently with the Quad City Storm. In addition, the 6-3, 181-pound forward made his ECHL debut earlier this season with the Kalamazoo Wings, appearing in one game.

Prior to his time in the SPHL, Berke orchestrated a productive collegiate career at SUNY-Cortland (SUNYAC) totaling 111 points (50g, 61a) in four seasons from 2021-2025. During the 2019-2020 season, the Williamsville, New York resident played with current Icemen teammate Matteo Costantini with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, where both players shared the team lead in scoring with 68 points each.

Berke is expected to be available tonight when the Icemen travel to North Charleston to battle the South Carolina Stingrays. The two teams will meet again on Saturday in Jacksonville for Star Wars night at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen will also host Savannah on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. for a Publix Family Fun Day game.

