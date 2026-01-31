Lions Fall in Norfolk to Open Road Trip

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) were defeated in the opening game of their three-game road trip, falling 5-2 to the Norfolk Admirals (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) on Friday night.

The Lions were the first to get on the scoreboard, just over a minute into the game. Joel Teasdale protected the puck well and fired an initial shot on goal. Following a save by goaltender Isaac Poulter, the rebound remained loose, allowing defenseman Charles Martin to snap a precise shot past the netminder for his ninth goal of the season. Joe Dunlap also recorded an assist on the play.

Just 12 seconds later, the Admirals answered to tie the game. Jack O'Leary finished off a pass from Brandon Osmundson at the top of the crease, beating Vincent Duplessis.

Trois-Rivières regained the lead on the power play when Charles Martin found Joel Teasdale, who one-timed the puck into the net for his 11th goal of the campaign. Riley Kidney earned the secondary assist.

However, quick goals by Kevin Conley and Brady Fleurent, followed by Grant Hebert's marker in the final second of the first period, sent the Virginia club to the locker room with a two-goal advantage.

No goals were scored in the second period. In the third, Kevin Conley netted his second goal of the game to seal the 5-2 final.

The Lions will face the Admirals again on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. They will then travel to Reading to take on the Royals (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

The Cats will return home to the Colisée Vidéotron on Thursday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. The following day, Saturday, February 7 at 3:00 p.m., the arena will be transported to a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars Theme Night.

