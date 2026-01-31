Rough Start Troubles Nailers in Worcester

Wheeling Nailers vs. the Worcester Railers

WORCESTER, MA - The Wheeling Nailers faced an uphill climb from the start on Friday night, as they opened a three-game weekend series against the Worcester Railers at DCU Center. Ryan Miotto opened the scoring 97 seconds into the tilt for the Railers, who built a 3-0 lead in the first period, en route to a 6-3 triumph on their home ice. Ryan Mahshie and Brent Johnson both assisted on two of the three Wheeling strikes.

The game got off to a rough start for the Nailers, who found themselves behind less than two minutes into the first period, and the deficit ultimately became three before the buzzer sounded. Worcester started the scoring at the 1:37 mark. Anthony Repaci swept a pass across the low slot to Ryan Miotto, who roofed a wide-open one-timer from beneath the left circle. The Railers got their second goal off of a transition rush with 3:53 remaining. Riley Ginnell led the way on the left side of a two-on-one break. Ginnell kept the puck to himself, and tried to use the defender's stick as a screen, as he scooped a shot into the right side of the goal. Worcester dented the twine once more with 39 seconds on the clock. Cole Donhauser teed up a one-timer for Drew Callin at the left hashmarks, and Callin buried his shot into the top-left corner of the cage.

The middle frame was a bit better for Wheeling, who began to chip away at the deficit. The Nailers got their first marker of the night at the 6:17 mark. Ryan Mahshie's pass bounced out to David Breazeale at the middle of the blueline. Breazeale let a wrist shot go, which flew into the top-left corner of the net. The Railers had an answer a little more than five minutes later, when Anthony Callin maneuvered his way into the right side of the slot and tucked a shot into the right side of the twine. Wheeling got a second goal back with 4:07 left in the period. Matty De St. Phalle's first attempt from the low slot got blocked, but the rebound went directly back to him, and he capitalized by lifting the puck over Parker Gahagen's right shoulder.

With a two-goal margin, the next tally served to be a crucial one, and not only did that one go to Worcester, but the one after it did as well. Nikita Susuyev converted on a breakaway by sweeping a shot through Maxim Pavlenko's legs, then Repaci whizzed a wrist shot from the left circle into the right side of the net on the power play. Max Graham banged in the rebound of Ryan Mahshie's shot with 1:03 to go for the Nailers, who fell to the Railers, 6-3.

Parker Gahagen improved to 10-3-2 with the win for Worcester, as he made 24 saves on 27 shots. Maxim Pavlenko gave up six goals on 24 shots in the loss for Wheeling.

The Nailers and Railers will play the second of their three games in Worcester this weekend on Saturday night at 6:05, before the series wraps up on Sunday afternoon at 3:05. Wheeling will then return home to WesBanco Arena, where it will play six home games over a two-week span. The highlight of the homestand is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 7th, starring Phil Bourque. Another popular game will be Country Night on Saturday, February 14th, which will feature intermission performances by Loop Rawlins. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

