Hoffmann's OT Heroics Lift Steelheads to 2-1 Win over Oilers
Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
TULSA, OK - The Idaho Steelheads (26-11-3-0) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (12-25-1-0) 2-1 in overtime Friday night at BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. The Steelheads and Oilers continue their three-game set Saturday night with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. CST from Tulsa.
Neither team found the back of the net in the opening frame, with the Steelheads getting off to a slow start by taking three minor penalties in the opening 10 minutes. After getting back to even strength and building an offensive rhythm, the Steelheads set themselves up for success in the second period.
Early in the middle frame Idaho finally struck gold, taking a 1-0 lead on a goal by Liam Malmquist right from the crease, who banged home his 15th goal of the season to break the ice. The lead was short-lived, however, as Tulsa's Tanner Faith notched the first goal of his ECHL career on a shot from the point that deflected off a Steelheads defender and in to tie the game 1-1.
That score would hold until the end of regulation, with both goaltenders showcasing their skills the rest of the way despite a flurry of chances in both directions leading into overtime.
In the extra frame, after more chances were traded, Brendan Hoffmann delivered the finishing blow, handling the puck right in front of Tulsa goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets after a Tulsa turnover and beating the netminder from point-blank range to give the Steelheads OT wins in back-to-back games.
The Steelheads finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play, while Tulsa ended the night 0-for-5 on the man advantage.
Idaho's Ben Kraws made 30 saves in the win, while Tulsa's Vyacheslav Buteyets turned aside 31 shots in the loss.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Brendan Hoffmann (IDH, 1-0-1, +1, 2 shots, OT goal)
2) Ben Kraws (IDH, 30 saves, win)
3) Tanner Faith (TUL, 1-0-1, +1, 2 shots, first ECHL goal)
