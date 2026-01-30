South Carolina Adds Forward Porter Schachle and Defenseman Doug Scott

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have signed forward Porter Schachle and agreed to terms with defenseman Doug Scott.

Schachle, 25, is in his first season of professional hockey and made his professional debut on November 7, 2025 with the Worcester Railers in a 4-0 loss to the Maine Mariners.

The Wasilla, Alaska native turned pro after playing four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey with both the University of Alaska-Anchorage and University of Vermont. In 114 games at the collegiate level, the 6-foot-4, 194 pound forward had 32 points (18g, 14a) and 108 penalty minutes. In his first season with Alaska-Anchorage after transferring from Vermont, Schachle had a career year striking for 16 points (8g, 8a).

Prior to collegiate hockey, Schachle played in 117 games in the North American Hockey League across three seasons with the Kenai River Brown Bears and Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. His brother, Tanner, has played in the ECHL for five seasons and is currently with the Bloomington Bison. His father, Trent, played six seasons of professional hockey with the Dayton Bombers, the Oklahoma City Blazers of the CHL, the Winston-Salem Icehawks and Adirondack IceHawks in the UHL.

Scott, 25, comes to South Carolina from the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL. With Birmingham this season, the North Vancouver, British Columbia native has 14 points (5g, 9a) in 29 games. Scott has also spent a stint with the Rapid City Rush, skating in four games with the Rush this season.

The 5-foot-11, 201 pound blue liner is in his first season of professional hockey after spending four seasons with NCAA Division I Rochester Institute of Technology. With RIT, Scott skated in 66 games, logging a goal and an assist for the Tigers and helped RIT to a AHA Championship during the 2023-24 season.

