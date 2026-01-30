Defenseman Connor Punnett Reassigned to Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the Dallas Stars (NHL) have reassigned defenseman Connor Punnett to the Steelheads from the Texas Stars (AHL).

Punnett, 22, began the season with the Steelheads before being reassigned to Texas on Nov. 18. During his stint with the Stars, he registered two points (0G, 2A) in 18 games in the first AHL action of his career.

Punnett skated in 13 games for the Steelheads before his recall, registering seven points (1G, 6A). The blueliner finished as a +11 in those 13 games for Idaho, ranking him among league leaders at the time of his departure.

The move adds an eighth defensemen to the Steelheads roster, with Punnett coming back to Idaho just a week after fellow defenseman Aidan Hreschuk.

The 6-foot-2 defenseman appeared in 58 games for the Steelheads last season in his rookie campaign, notching 19 points (5G, 14A) and leading the team with 122 PIM.

Prior to pro hockey, Punnett played four seasons in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit, Barrie Colts, and Oshawa Generals, accumulating 120 points (32G, 88A) in 243 games.

Those numbers helped him earn a three-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars, which he signed on March 7, 2024.

The Idaho Steelheads are on the road this weekend for a three-in-three series against the Tulsa Oilers, with games set for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from BOK Center in Tulsa. Watch this weekend's action and all Steelheads games on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket." Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







