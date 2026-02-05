Steelheads Outlast Swamp Rabbits in 3-2 Shootout Win

Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID. - The Idaho Steelheads (29-11-3-0) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-16-4-1) 3-2 in the shootout Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena. The two teams continue their series from Boise Friday night, with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MST.

The scoring didn't get started until the late stages of the opening period, as Grant Silianoff struck with a shorthanded tally with just 1:40 remaining in the frame, racing down the right wing and beating Greenville goaltender Isaiah Saville for his fifth goal of the season.

The Swamp Rabbits answered in the second frame, tying the game on a broken play in the slot with Tim Lovell cashing in for his third goal of the season. Greenville would soon take the lead, generating a power play goal just 2:17 later with Ryan O'Hara batting a puck out of mid-air and by Idaho goaltender Ben Kraws.

Now needing an equalizer, the Steelheads found it later in the middle frame, with Jaden Shields firing home his fourth goal of the season at 15:35 to bring the Steelheads and Swamp Rabbits even once more at 2-2.

After a scoreless third period that saw just 11 combined shots on goal, the two teams faced overtime. Early on the Steelheads mettle was tested, as the Swamp Rabbits were awarded another power play just 2:29 into free hockey. Idaho fought it off, however, staying alive and reaching the shootout.

In the shootout, after both teams came up empty in the first two rounds, Kaleb Pearson broke the ice with a goal in round three. Needing just one more save to secure the win, Kraws delivered, turning aside the final bid from Keaton Mastrodonato to secure a 3-2 Steelheads win.

Kraws turned aside 33 of 35 shots in the win, as well as all three shootout attempts from the Swamp Rabbits. Greenville's Isaiah Saville stopped 22 of 24 shots in the loss, and two of the three shootout attempts he faced.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Kaleb Pearson (IDH, 0-0-1, +1, 4 shots, shootout winner)

2) Grant Silianoff (IDH, 1-0-1, +2, 3 shots)

3) Ryan O'Hara (GVL, 1-0-1, -1, 5 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.