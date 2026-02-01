Steelheads Drill Oilers in 6-1 Win
Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
TULSA, OK - The Idaho Steelheads (27-11-3-0) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (12-26-1-0) 6-1 Saturday night at BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. The Steelheads and Oilers finish their three-game set Sunday afternoon with puck drop set for 3:05 p.m. CST from Tulsa.
Idaho broke the ice early in the first period with a goal by Ty Pelton-Byce for his eighth of the season to give the Steelheads a 1-0 advantage. The lead would double moments later, as Brendan Hoffmann cashed in with a power play tally just over 90 seconds later to put Idaho ahead 2-0 and give Pelton-Byce his second point of the game with an assist.
Tulsa fought back to cut into the deficit midway through the period, striking with a power play goal themselves at 9:14 from Tyler Poulsen, who collected his fifth tally of the season.
Carrying the same advantage into the second period, the Steelheads once more got to work offensively, quickly adding another power play goal just under two minutes into the frame courtesy of Kaleb Pearson, who blasted home his 18th goal of the season from the right circle. Pelton-Byce registered his third point with another assist.
Angus MacDonell gave the Steelheads their first three-goal lead eight minutes into the second period, scoring from in tight for his eighth goal of the year to give Idaho more breathing room in the middle frame.
The lead continued to balloon in the final period. First up it was Francesco Arcuri making it a 5-1 advantage on a goal right off an offensive zone face, scoring on a second chance into a yawning cage for his 16th goal of the season.
The final goal came from Chris Dodero, who notched his second goal of the campaign with just over six minutes remaining in regulation, capping off a stellar offensive performance for Idaho in a 6-1 win.
Idaho's Jake Barczewski stopped 31 of 32 shots in the win, while Tulsa's Vyacheslav Buteyets turned aside 25 shots in the loss.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH, 1-2-3, +1, 2 shots)
2) Brendan Hoffmann (IDH, 1-1-2, 0, 3 shots)
3) Tyler Poulsen (TUL, 1-0-1, -1, 2 shots)
