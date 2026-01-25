Pearson's OT Goal Lifts Steelheads to 6-5 Win over Americans

BOISE, ID. - The Idaho Steelheads (25-11-3-0) defeated the Allen Americans (20-14-4-0) 6-5 in overtime on Saturday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads hit the road for their next series to visit the Tulsa Oilers, with the series opener set for 6:05 p.m. MT Friday night.

Allen struck first as Brayden Watts found Spencer Asuchak at the back door who put it home at 14:59 to give Allen a 1-0 lead.

In the second period the scoring picked up as the ECHL's goal leader Brendan Hoffmann knotted the contest up by redirecting a Liam Malmquist shot just outside the crease to beat goaltender Jackson Parsons for his 24th goal of the season.

Four minutes later, Charlie Dodero caught a Jordan Steinmetz feed from the point and deposited the puck into the top right corner to give Idaho a 2-1 advantage.

Just 23 seconds later, the Americans stormed back with a goal from Hank Crone, who collected a rebound in front and scored his tenth of the year.

Later in the period, Allen took a 3-2 as Michael Gildon put the puck past Barczewski through the five hole from the left circle for his 10th goal of the season.

In the third period, the Steelheads found another equalizer as Jade Miller fed Nick Portz in front for his seventh goal of the season to tie the game 3-3.

Allen reclaimed the lead at the 11:28 mark of the third period as Colby McAuley banged away a rebound off an initial shot from Hank Crone, which snuck past Barczewski for a 4-3 Allen lead.

Three minutes later, Idaho tied the contest up with a power play goal as Francesco Arcuri fired a puck past Parsons for his 15th of the season at 14:39 of the period.

Just two minutes later, Mason Nevers gave Idaho the lead again as he buried an Aidan Hreschuk pass from in tight for his second goal of the season with just 3:25 remaining in regulation.

Once again, Allen roared back just 23 seconds later and found another tying goal as Gildon collected the puck in the slot and ripped it past Barczewski to even the score at 5-5.

With no more scoring in regulation, the two teams tackled overtime. In the extra period Kaleb Pearson continued his overtime heroics as he sealed the game on a 2-on-1, catching a pass from Ty Pelton-Byce and scoring his 17th goal of the season, and second OT goal against the Americans this year.

Idaho's Jake Barczewski made 32 saves in the win, while Allen's Jackson Parsons turned aside 32 shots in the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Kaleb Pearson (IDH, 1-0-1, 0, 2 shots, OT goal)

2) Michael Gildon (ALN, 2-0-2, +2, 7 shots)

3) Jeff Baum (IDH, 0-2-2, 0, 1 shot)

