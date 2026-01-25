Shane Saves 37 in Royals Debut, Royals Split Series with Nailers, 5-2
Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (20-16-4-0, 44 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (26-10-1-0, 53 PTS), 3-1, at WesBanco Arena on Friday, January 23rd.
Goaltender Ian Shane (3-4-0-1) earned the win in goal with 37 saves on 39 shots faced while Nailers' netminder Taylor Gauthier (7-3-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 15 saves on 17 shots faced in relief of Maxim Pavlenko who started the game with four saves on six shots faced after 20 minutes.
Brandon Saigeon (11) opened scoring 2:01 into play for the Royals who took a 2-1 lead into the second period after a goal by Brayden Edwards (4) at 12:19 for Wheeling and Jack Page (1) at 13:14 for Reading.
Both teams exchanged goals in the middle frame with Wheeling Matthew Quercia (7) tying the game, 2-2, at 6:01 before Liam Devlin (3) restored Reading's lead at 17:50, 3-2.
Shane stopped all 13 shots faced in the third period to secure his Royals debut win while Alec Butcher (7) at 14:32 and Connor McMenamin (8) at 19:46 registered goals to solidify the road win, 5-2.
With the win, the Royals snapped their franchise high nine-game road winless streak, and improved to 7-9-3-0 on the road this season.
The Royals return home for a two-game series against the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday, January 30th at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. which concludes on Saturday, January 31st at 7:00 p.m.
