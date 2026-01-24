Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, January 24th - Game 40/72

Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (19-16-4-0, 42 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game road series against the Wheeling Nailers (26-9-1-0, 53 points) on Saturday, January 24th at 4:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.

The Royals return home for a two-game series against the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday, January 30th at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. which concludes on Saturday, January 31st at 7:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 40 of the regular season having split their last four games (2-2-0) and a point earned in five of their ten games played to open 2026 (3-5-2). The Royals have also earned a point in 10 of their last 16 games (8-6-2-0) and 23 of their 39 games this season (19-16-4-0).

Prior to the series opener loss in Wheeling, the Royals took four of a possible six points in a series victory against the Greensboro Gargoyles with wins in the opener on Friday, January 16th, 6-0, and finale on Monday, January 19th, 3-2, around a dropped game two of the set on Saturday, January 17th, 4-1.

At home, the Royals have won 10 of their last 13 games with a point in 11 of the 13 games (10-2-1). On the road, the Royals have dropped nine-straight games (0-8-1), with a win in one of their last 12 road affairs (1-9-2) and six wins in their 18 road games overall (6-9-3).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) and points (26) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (20).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling has opened their regular season at 26-9-1-0 for 53 points. Prior to the series opener win over Reading, the Nailers dropped both games against the Norfolk Admirals in a two-game road series after winning five-straight games, including six of their seven overall contests prior.

Since falling to the Royals on Dec. 10th, for one of their nine regulations losses on the regular season with three coming against Reading (4-3-0-0), the Nailers have won eight of their 13 games played (8-5-0-0).

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (26-9-1), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th.

