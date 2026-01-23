Railers Sign Forward Khristian Acosta to ECHL Contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Khristian Acosta has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Acosta, 27, joins the Railers following 31 games played for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League to open the season where he recorded three goals, seven assists and 75 penalty minutes. The 5'9", 170 lb forward native joined Roanoke to begin the 2025-26 season after wrapping up the 2024-25 season with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL.

Prior to his time with the Marksmen, the Port Monmouth, NJ native completed his college career at Utica University, where he totaled 43 points (13G, 30A) with 26 penalty minutes in 57 games from 2022-2024.

