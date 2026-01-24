Worcester Falls, 5-3, in Weekend Opener to Admirals
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Worcester Railers HC (16-17-2-1) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (14-19-2-0) in front of a crowd of 5,017 on Friday, January 23rd, with a final score of 5-3 at the Norfolk Scope Arena. The Railers will face off against the Admirals again for part two of their three-game showdown on Saturday, January 24th at 7:05 p.m.
Brady Fleurent (2-0-2) grabbed the first goal for the Admirals just two minutes into the first period. Ryan Miotto (1-0-1) tied the game for the Railers with a goal himself eight minutes later. Kristóf Papp (1-1-2) added another goal to the Admirals' tally at the 10:52 mark in the second to give Norfolk back the lead. The Railers answered the second Admirals goal to open the third with two quick ones from Anthony Callin (1-0-1) and Riley Piercey (1-0-1). The Railers lead did't last long as Chase Yoder (1-0-1) added a third goal for the Admirals on the board at 3:49 in the third. Brehdan Engum (1-1-2) nabbed for his record at three minutes later, this time on the first power play for Norfolk, Grant Hebert (0-2-2) and Jaydon Dureau (0-1-1) credited with the assists. The final goal from Brady Fleurent (2-0-2) and Kevin Conley (0-1-1) would wrap up the night with a 5-3 win for Norfolk.
The Admirals gained a quick one-goal lead just two minutes into the night, the goal contributed by Brady Fleurent (12th) to get Norfolk on the board (0-1). Worcester pushed their offensive efforts as Admirals goaltender Isaac Poulter faced 15 shots to Norfolk's three. Ryan Miotto (7th) answered the Admirals goal for the Railers at 9:52 (1-1). No penalties were handed out in the period.
It was a physical second period for both teams. Lincoln Hatten dropped gloves with Norfolk's Marko Reifenberger, both of whom took a seat in the box for five minutes to open the period. Railers' defenseman Connor Federkow became tied up with Admiral Brandon Osmundson in the second half of play, although no penalty resulted from the interaction. Kristóf Papp (13th) picked up his second point of the night and the second goal for the Admirals, which would go as the sole goal of the period. The first power play of the evening was claimed by Worcester, which came late in the period as Papp headed to the box for tripping. Worcester closed the period at a one-goal deficit, unable to tie the game by the end of the frame. Shots on goal were 11-8 in favor of Norfolk. There were two penalties for Norfolk and one for Worcester.
Anthony Callin (11th) scored a quick goal at 0:28 to re-tie the game for the Railers. Just 1:37 later, Riley Piercey (2nd) quickly tacked another goal to the board and gave Worcester their first lead of the night (3-2). 1:44 later, Norfolk answered Worcester's goal as Chase Yoder (9th) evened the score for the third time at 3:49, both teams now set at three a piece. A slashing call on Drew Callin would put Norfolk on their first power play of the evening, which was capitalized on by Brehdan Engum (1st) and again placed Norfolk in a leading position (3-4). The Admirals solidifed their 5-3 victory with a final shorthanded goal, bookended by Brady Fleurent (13th) who scored first for the Admirals to open the game. Worcester outshot Norfolk both in the period and overall, 11-6 in the third and 34-20 across the board. Norfolk closed the game with four penalties, while Worcester wrapped up the night with five.
NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Brady Fleurent (2-0-2, +3, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Grant Hebert (0-3-3, +2, 0 shots), 1st Star: Brehdan Engum (1-1-2, GWG, +2, 4 shots)... Final shots were 34-20 in favor of Worcester... Isaac Poulter (12-6-0) made 31 saves on 34 shots, while Parker Gahagen (8-3-2) made 15 saves on 19 shots... Worcester went 0-for-3 on power plays while Norfolk went 1-for-4... The Railers are now 3-3-0-0 this season vs. the Admirals and 1-2-0-0 at the Norfolk Scope... Khristian Acosta, Hunter Hall, Anthony Hora, Michael Ferrandino, Riley Ginnell, Case McCarthy, Ross Mitton, and Thomas Gale did not dress for Worcester...Forward Matt Myers made his ECHL & Worcester Railers debut...
#RailersHC
