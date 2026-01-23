Weiss Reassigned to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that forward Tyler Weiss has been reassigned from Chicago and will join the Gargoyles lineup for their weekend series against the Adirondack Thunder.

Weiss made his AHL debut on Thursday night with the Wolves after getting his first call up on Tuesday. Weiss signed a two-way contract this summer with Chicago. After being drafted in 2018 by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth round of the NHL Draft, Weiss has 114 career points in 153 ECHL games.

The 26-year-old forward leads the Gargoyles with 10 goals, the only player with double digit tallies, and is leading the active roster with 19 points. He has scored four goals in the last two games and has eight points over his past five appearances. Weiss also recorded the first hat trick in franchise history on Saturday, January 17 in a 4-1 win over Reading.

Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend as the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25.







