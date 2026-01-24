Steelheads Stave off Americans in 6-4 Triumph
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (24-11-3-0) defeated the Allen Americans (20-14-3-0) 6-4 on Friday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The two teams will finish their two-game set tomorrow night in Boise with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MST.
Idaho's Brendan Hoffmann broke through early as he redirected a point shot from Jeff Baum just 51 seconds into the contest for a power play goal to give the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. Jade Miller added onto the Idaho lead 24 seconds later by tipping a Jaden Shields shot by goaltender David Tendeck to give the Steelheads two goals on their first four shots.
Fresh off the All-Star break, Hoffmann netted his second goal of the night and his 23rd of the season to put him in the ECHL lead by two over Toledo's Brandon Hawkins and put the Steelheads ahead by three.
After the goal Allen head coach Steve Martinson pulled Tendeck, who allowed three goals on 11 shots to begin the game. Jackson Parsons stepped on in relief.
Allen cut into the 3-0 lead shortly after as Sam Sedley jammed a puck by Idaho netminder Ben Kraws at 11:39 for his fifth goal of the season.
Early in the second stanza, the Americans drew closer as Colby McAuley buried a Hank Crone pass by Kraws just 41 seconds into the frame. Just 36 seconds later, with the Steelheads shorthanded, Kaleb Pearson intercepted an errant pass in the neutral zone and capitalized for a breakaway tally to extend Idaho's lead to 4-2.
In the third period, Allen narrowed the deficit once more as Colton Hargrove scored a wraparound goal to make the score 4-3 at the 13:39 mark of the frame. Just 50 seconds later, Ty Prefontaine found the equalizer for the Americans as he scored a backdoor goal with Kraws down and out in his crease to even the score 4-4 with 5:31 remaining in regulation.
Despite the comeback effort from Allen, Idaho regrouped and soon found a go-ahead goal just two minutes later, with Charlie Dodero blasting a puck by Parsons to restore the Steelheads' advantage.
After Allen nearly tied the game late, Kaleb Pearson netted the empty net tally as he ripped a shot from his own goal line that found the open net to seal a 6-4 win for Idaho.
Idaho's Ben Kraws made 31 saves in the win. Allen's David Tendeck made eight stops to begin the game before being pulled, while Jackson Parsons turned aside 22 saves in relief.
ICCU THREE STARS
Brendan Hoffmann (IDH, 2-0-2, -3, 4 shots)
Kaleb Pearson (IDH, 2-1-3, +3, 4 shots)
Colton Hargrove (ALN, 1-1-2, 0, 3 shots)
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".
ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026
- Grizzlies Win, 5-2, in the Series Opener at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall Late in Idaho - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Defeat Tahoe 5-3, Extend Win Streak to 13 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Stave off Americans in 6-4 Triumph - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Stunned by Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Fall, 4-3, to Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Lewandowski Scores in Third to Give Walleye a 2-1 Win over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Kansas City Wins Thirteenth-Straight in 5-3 Win over Knight Monsters - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Scarfone, Rheaume Shine in 5-1 Victory over Bison on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Fall to Cyclones - Bloomington Bison
- Strong Second Period Powers Swamp Rabbits to Win over Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Hand Gladiators First Overtime Loss of the Season - Atlanta Gladiators
- Frasca Scores Lone Goal, Royals Drop Opener to Nailers, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Outlasts Railers; Extend Winning Streak to Seven - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, January 24th - Game 40/72 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Suffer Defeat in First Game Down South, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Worcester Falls, 5-3, in Weekend Opener to Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Edged in Defensive Slugfest with Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Come Back for Sixth Straight Home Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Earn Point in Close Overtime Battle with Komets - Indy Fuel
- Lions Power Through Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Komets Get Hard Fought Road Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ghost Pirates Fall, 4-2, to Icemen in Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Fall to Gargoyles, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- John Fusco's Overtime Winner Lifts South Carolina Past Atlanta, 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Anthony Beauregard Plays the Hero in Key Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Announce New Time Change for Saturday - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Sign Rosek, Gallatin Loaned to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 23 - ECHL
- Nailers Announce Schedule Changes - Wheeling Nailers
- Ghost Pirates-Swamp Rabbits Games Postponed, Rescheduled Due to Weather - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Game and Promotional Date Changes - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk Loaned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Weekend Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Sunday's Maine Mariners Game Moved to 1 PM - Maine Mariners
- Weiss Reassigned to Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Chasing the Dream - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 23, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Sign Forward Khristian Acosta to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Stave off Americans in 6-4 Triumph
- Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk Loaned to Steelheads
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 15
- Steelheads Fall, 5-1, in Series Finale against Solar Bears
- Jake Barczewski Earns First ECHL Shutout as Steelheads Blank Solar Bears 3-0