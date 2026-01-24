Steelheads Stave off Americans in 6-4 Triumph

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (24-11-3-0) defeated the Allen Americans (20-14-3-0) 6-4 on Friday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The two teams will finish their two-game set tomorrow night in Boise with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MST.

Idaho's Brendan Hoffmann broke through early as he redirected a point shot from Jeff Baum just 51 seconds into the contest for a power play goal to give the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. Jade Miller added onto the Idaho lead 24 seconds later by tipping a Jaden Shields shot by goaltender David Tendeck to give the Steelheads two goals on their first four shots.

Fresh off the All-Star break, Hoffmann netted his second goal of the night and his 23rd of the season to put him in the ECHL lead by two over Toledo's Brandon Hawkins and put the Steelheads ahead by three.

After the goal Allen head coach Steve Martinson pulled Tendeck, who allowed three goals on 11 shots to begin the game. Jackson Parsons stepped on in relief.

Allen cut into the 3-0 lead shortly after as Sam Sedley jammed a puck by Idaho netminder Ben Kraws at 11:39 for his fifth goal of the season.

Early in the second stanza, the Americans drew closer as Colby McAuley buried a Hank Crone pass by Kraws just 41 seconds into the frame. Just 36 seconds later, with the Steelheads shorthanded, Kaleb Pearson intercepted an errant pass in the neutral zone and capitalized for a breakaway tally to extend Idaho's lead to 4-2.

In the third period, Allen narrowed the deficit once more as Colton Hargrove scored a wraparound goal to make the score 4-3 at the 13:39 mark of the frame. Just 50 seconds later, Ty Prefontaine found the equalizer for the Americans as he scored a backdoor goal with Kraws down and out in his crease to even the score 4-4 with 5:31 remaining in regulation.

Despite the comeback effort from Allen, Idaho regrouped and soon found a go-ahead goal just two minutes later, with Charlie Dodero blasting a puck by Parsons to restore the Steelheads' advantage.

After Allen nearly tied the game late, Kaleb Pearson netted the empty net tally as he ripped a shot from his own goal line that found the open net to seal a 6-4 win for Idaho.

Idaho's Ben Kraws made 31 saves in the win. Allen's David Tendeck made eight stops to begin the game before being pulled, while Jackson Parsons turned aside 22 saves in relief.

ICCU THREE STARS

Brendan Hoffmann (IDH, 2-0-2, -3, 4 shots)

Kaleb Pearson (IDH, 2-1-3, +3, 4 shots)

Colton Hargrove (ALN, 1-1-2, 0, 3 shots)

