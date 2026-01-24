Stingrays Hand Gladiators First Overtime Loss of the Season

Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release









Atlanta Gladiators' Ryan Francis in action

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators' Ryan Francis in action(Atlanta Gladiators)

North Charleston, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 3-2 in overtime on Friday at North Charleston Coliseum, handing Atlanta it's first overtime loss of the season.

T.J. Semptimphelter started between the pipes for Atlanta, while Seth Eisele got the nod in net for South Carolina.

The first period saw the Stingrays with a 5 on 3 opportunity for about two minutes but the Gladiators penalty kill held firm to keep the game scoreless. Atlanta had a pair of power play opportunities of its own, but were unable to score on them. The scoreless tie was broken by Isak Walther with 1:51 left in the first, as he scored his 14th goal of the season from Chad Nychuk to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead through one period.

The Stingrays came to life in the second period and took the lead by the end of it. They scored 4:46 into the period with a goal from Ludwig Persson assisted by Ryan Hofer to tie the game at 1-1. Back and forth action ensued, culminating in a goal in transition from Patrick Guzzo from Romain Rodzinski and Stan Cooley with 1:48 left in the period to put the Stingrays up 2-1.

Atlanta came out with a purpose in the third period in an attempt to tie the game. Their efforts were rewarded when Chad Nychuk scored driving toward the net with 9:04 to go. The puck rolled off his stick and was swiped into the net by the defenseman Rodzinski, resulting in the tying score, with assists coming from Kalan Lind and Jack Matier. The game remained tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation, with the Gladiators outshooting the Stingrays 10-1 in the third.

Overtime saw both teams get extended looks to win the game, and ultimately it was the Stingrays who came up on top as John Fusco buried the game winner 5:12 into the extra frame from Josh Wilkins to give the Stingrays the 3-2 victory. Semptimphelter stopped 25/28, while Eisele stopped 30/32. Atlanta went 0/4 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill.

The Gladiators will look to bounce back on Sunday in Orlando against the Solar Bears as the longest road trip of the season takes them to the Sunshine State. Puck drop is set for 3:00 PM, with coverage on the Gladiators Broadcast Network on FloHockey and YouTube beginning at 2:40 PM.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.