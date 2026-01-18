Gladiators Two-Step Past Swamp Rabbits on Frosty Boots & Country Roots Night

Published on January 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release









Atlanta Gladiators forward Carson Denomie (right)

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators forward Carson Denomie (right)(Atlanta Gladiators)

Duluth, GA - With country tunes filling the air and Frosty Boots lining the concourse, the Atlanta Gladiators delivered a performance that fit the theme perfectly tough, spirited, and right on rhythm. In front of a lively Sunday afternoon crowd at Gas South Arena, the Gladiators skated past the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with a convincing 3-1 victory during Frosty Boots and Country Roots Night, improving their momentum in the heart of the season.

The opening period set the tone for a hard-nosed contest. Both teams traded chances early, combining speed with physical play as breakaway opportunities emerged at each end of the ice. Goaltenders and defensemen on both sides rose to the occasion, shutting down quality looks and keeping the game scoreless through twenty minutes. The play remained physical but clean, much to the delight of a crowd enjoying a steady soundtrack of good old-fashioned country music throughout the afternoon.

Atlanta found its stride early in the second period. Just 2:09 in, Ryan Joey Cipollone broke the deadlock, finishing a play with a tip in set up by Ryan Franics to give the Gladiators a 1-0 lead. The momentum continued moments later when Ryan Nolan capitalized on the power play, burying a feed from Francis and Nolan Orzeck on the power play 73 seconds later to double the advantage. The Gladiators weren't done yet; after a crisp line change late in the period, Carson Denomie caught Greenville off guard in transition and made it 3-0 with under two minutes remaining. Greenville managed to put one in late in the frame with a power play goal from Keaton Mastrodonato, but Atlanta carried a 3-1 lead into the intermission.

The third period belonged to the Gladiators' defense and goaltending. Goalie Ethan Haider was outstanding, turning aside chance after chance as the Swamp Rabbits pushed to close the gap. Greenville generated pressure, but Atlanta's defensive structure held firm, limiting second chances and keeping lanes sealed. As the period wore on, the Gladiators created quality looks of their own, maintaining control and composure down the stretch.

When the final horn sounded, it capped off a complete team effort, one defined by timely scoring, strong goaltending, and physical commitment. On a night built around boots, country roots, and grit, the Gladiators stayed true to the theme, cruising and bruising their way to a 3-1 win over the Swamp Rabbits and sending the home crowd home happy from Gas South Arena. Ethan Haider stopped 30/31 for his eleventh win of the season as the Gladiators improved to 22-9 on the campaign.

The Gladiators look to carry the momentum from the win over to their next matchup against the Swamp Rabbits tomorrow afternoon for the Sensory Friendly Game at the Gas South Arena, with puck drop set for 1:10 PM EST.

