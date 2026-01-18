Mariners Hold off Railers for Five Point Weekend

Published on January 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, collected a 4-3 win at DCU Center on Sunday afternoon in Worcester, completing a five-point weekend and extending their point streak to seven games. Zach Jordan scored his first goal as a Mariner while Robert Cronin added three points.

Worcester opened the scoring just 58 seconds into the game when Anthony Repaci fed Max Dorrington out in front for a quick one-timer. The Mariners responded at 4:33 with Brooklyn Kalmikov setting up Robert Cronin to tap in his team-leading ninth goal of the season. The Railers re-gained the lead less than two minutes later on Lincoln Hatten's rebound goal, capping a sequence that began with Jackson Stewart breaking his stick.

Despite being outshot 17-3 in the middle frame, the Mariners scored twice to flip the score. Andrew Nielsen's heavy slapshot from the top of the left circle tied the game at 9:51, Nielsen's fourth straight game with a goal. In the final minute of the period, Zach Jordan got loose on a breakaway and tucked home his first goal as a Mariner with just 29 seconds left, giving Maine the lead through 40 minutes.

Brooklyn Kalmikov added an insurance goal just moments after a power play ended at 12:16 of the third to put Maine up by two. The Railers closed the gap back to one with a goal by Jesse Pulkkinen at 18:14, but Brad Arvanitis shut the door the rest of the way, stopped 33 of 36 Railers shots to earn his third consecutive win. The Mariners now lead the VIP Tires & Service Rivalry Cup, 6-4 with four games remaining.

The Mariners (16-10-5-2) are back on home ice for a Three Dollar Deweys Threekend next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, beginning with Star Wars Night on Friday at 7:15 PM. Saturday night is Minor League Sports Night at 6 PM, featuring a rotation of specialty jerseys to celebrate all of Maine's teams and a pregame panel. Sunday is "Red Snapper Night" at 3 PM. Tickets are available at

MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.