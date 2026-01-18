Mariners Hold off Railers for Five Point Weekend
January 18, 2026
Maine Mariners News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, collected a 4-3 win at DCU Center on Sunday afternoon in Worcester, completing a five-point weekend and extending their point streak to seven games. Zach Jordan scored his first goal as a Mariner while Robert Cronin added three points.
Worcester opened the scoring just 58 seconds into the game when Anthony Repaci fed Max Dorrington out in front for a quick one-timer. The Mariners responded at 4:33 with Brooklyn Kalmikov setting up Robert Cronin to tap in his team-leading ninth goal of the season. The Railers re-gained the lead less than two minutes later on Lincoln Hatten's rebound goal, capping a sequence that began with Jackson Stewart breaking his stick.
Despite being outshot 17-3 in the middle frame, the Mariners scored twice to flip the score. Andrew Nielsen's heavy slapshot from the top of the left circle tied the game at 9:51, Nielsen's fourth straight game with a goal. In the final minute of the period, Zach Jordan got loose on a breakaway and tucked home his first goal as a Mariner with just 29 seconds left, giving Maine the lead through 40 minutes.
Brooklyn Kalmikov added an insurance goal just moments after a power play ended at 12:16 of the third to put Maine up by two. The Railers closed the gap back to one with a goal by Jesse Pulkkinen at 18:14, but Brad Arvanitis shut the door the rest of the way, stopped 33 of 36 Railers shots to earn his third consecutive win. The Mariners now lead the VIP Tires & Service Rivalry Cup, 6-4 with four games remaining.
The Mariners (16-10-5-2) are back on home ice for a Three Dollar Deweys Threekend next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, beginning with Star Wars Night on Friday at 7:15 PM. Saturday night is Minor League Sports Night at 6 PM, featuring a rotation of specialty jerseys to celebrate all of Maine's teams and a pregame panel. Sunday is "Red Snapper Night" at 3 PM. Tickets are available at
MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
