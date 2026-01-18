ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #545, Bloomington at Fort Wayne, on Jan. 17.

Bloomington's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions during pre-game warmups.

Robidoux will miss Bloomington's games vs. Toledo today (Jan. 18), vs. Cincinnati (Jan. 23) and vs. Indy (Jan. 24).

Bloomington's Brandon Yeamans has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions during pre-game warmups.

Yeamans will miss Bloomington's games vs. Toledo today (Jan. 18) and vs. Cincinnati (Jan. 23).

Fort Wayne's Jalen Smereck has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions during pre-game warmups.

Smereck will miss Fort Wayne's game at Indy on Jan.23.

Fort Wayne's Matt Murphy has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions during pre-game warmups.

Additionally, both the Bloomington and Fort Wayne organizations have been fined undisclosed amounts.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







