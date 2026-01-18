Thunder Shut out by Lions 3-0

Published on January 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder goaltender Tyler Brennan vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder goaltender Tyler Brennan vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions(Adirondack Thunder)

TROIS-RIVIERES - Despite 30 saves from Tyler Brennan, the Adirondack Thunder were shutout by the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Sunday, 3-0, in front of 2,215 at Colisee Videotron.

The only goal of the first period came with 51 second remaining as Joel Teasdale cut in front of the crease and tapped the puck behind goaltender Tyler Brennan for his ninth of the year. The assists on Teasdale's goal were given to Logan Nijhoff and Anthony Beauregard and Adirondack trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Lions took a 2-0 lead in the second period as Isreal Mianscum scored on a secondary effort from the right circle. After fanning on the first attempt, Mianscum fired the puck by the left side of Tyler Brennan for the goal. The goal was Mianscum's fifth of the year from Riley Kidney and Joe Dunlap at 9:17 of the second frame, and Adirondack trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Trois-Rivieres added an empty-net goal for the 3-0 win.

After almost two weeks on the road, the Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena January 30 through February 1 against Maine. Harding Mazzotti will be giving away 1000 Harding Mazzotti bags, 1000 Thunder pins, and 750 Adirondack Thunder / Harding Mazzotti shirts on Friday, January 30. Law Enforcement Night is Saturday, January 31 and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE youth hockey jersey. Sunday, February 1 is Pucks 4 Paws Day pres. by Benson's Pet Center. Bring dog food, treats and toys to donate for your chance to win great prizes and hang out with Stormy and her friends all game.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.