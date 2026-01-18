Gargoyles Acquire Forward Tian Rask in Trade with Wichita

Published on January 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today they have acquired forward Tian Rask via trade from the Wichita Thunder.

Rask is in his first professional season. He has played 15 games with the Thunder, adding one assist. Before signing pro, Rask played five seasons of CIS USports at the University of British Columbia. He picked up 63 points (32G-31A) in 95 career games, with a career high 23 points(9G-14A) during the 2023-24 season.

Rask will join the Gargoyles after the team returns from their road trip to Reading. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.