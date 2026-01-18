Stingrays Blank Ghost Pirates, 4-0, to Snap Winning Streak

Published on January 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, saw their winning streak come to an end Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 loss to the South Carolina Stingrays.

South Carolina opened the scoring 7:39 into the game on an odd-man rush when Jalen Luypen fed Simon Pinard, who one-timed a shot from the right circle to make it 1-0.

While shorthanded later in the first period, Savannah was awarded a penalty shot, but Liam Walsh was denied by goaltender Seth Eisele at the 12:54 mark, keeping the Stingrays in front.

The Stingrays doubled their lead when Josh Wilkins found Stan Cooley at the top of the crease, where Cooley backhanded the puck home to make it 2-0.

South Carolina added another late in the opening period, capitalizing on a power play as Patrick Guzzo tipped in a shot from Connor Moore to extend the lead to 3-0 after one.

The second period was scoreless, with Savannah outshooting South Carolina 18-6 in the frame.

The Stingrays added an insurance goal 2:02 into the third period when Kaden Bohlsen finished a backdoor feed from Dean Loukus to make it 4-0.

Savannah continued to press offensively, firing 19 shots in the third period, but was unable to break through.

Eisele earned the shutout for South Carolina, stopping all 41 shots he faced. Vinnie Purpura made 13 saves on 17 shots for Savannah.

The Ghost Pirates hit the road Friday night when they travel to Jacksonville to face the Icemen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information on upcoming games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







