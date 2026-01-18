Lions Record Shutout, Win Series against the Thunder

Published on January 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) shut out the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) by a score of 3-0, clinching the series victory Sunday afternoon during Family Day at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Lions opened the scoring late in the first period. Joël Teasdale once again proved why he is the team's leading goal scorer, netting his ninth goal of the season. The Repentigny native, who now has goals in back-to-back games, capitalized on a rebound allowed by goaltender Tyler Brennan following a shot from Logan Nijhoff near the crease. Anthony Beauregard also picked up an assist on the play.

In the second period, the Cats doubled their lead thanks to a shot from Israel Mianscum, who scored his fifth goal of the season. Riley Kidney continued his strong stretch with an assist, bringing his total to seven points in seven games, while Joe Dunlap recorded his first point since returning to the Trois-Rivières lineup.

In the final seconds of the second period, the Thunder nearly got on the board. Brandon McManus found the back of the net on the power play, but time had expired on the clock, and the goal was waved off.

The Lions protected their lead in the third period, and Logan Nijhoff sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, his first of the season. Defenseman Charles Martin, who will take part in the All-Star Game on Monday, earned an assist.

Between the pipes, goaltender Hunter Jones recorded his second shutout of the season, turning aside all 25 shots he faced. His previous shutout dated back to December 20.

The Trois-Rivières Lions will return to action on the road, heading to Maine for a three-game series against the Mariners (Boston Bruins). The next home game is scheduled for Wednesday, January 28 at Colisée Vidéotron, when the Lions once again host the Adirondack Thunder for Student Night. Beer will be available for $5 and hot dogs for $2.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.