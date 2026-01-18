Cade McNelly Nets First, Second, and Third Professional Goals as his Hat Trick Powers Oilers Past Americans

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Allen Americans 5-2 at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

For the third straight game at the BOK Center both teams left the opening period without a goal. Tulsa outshot Allen 12-8, and Cade McNelly fought Troy Murray just 3:13 into the action.

Brayden Watts opened the scoring 2:53 into the middle period, pouncing on a rebound 2:53 into the middle period following a blown coverage. McNelly tied the game 1-1 with 3:31 left in the frame, crashing his first professional goal past Jackson Parsons in his first Oilers' game as a forward.

Sam Sedley placed Allen up 2-1 7:23 into the final period, wristing a power-play shot through traffic and beyond Vyacheslav Buteyets from the blue line. McNelly tied the game 2-2 pending a stat correction, serving as a deflection piece on Justin Michaelian's wide wraparound wrist shot that was made possible by a Parsons' goof 53 seconds into the second half of the final period. McNelly completed his hat trick 2:19 seconds later, spinning home a forehand shot from between the right circle and blue line - placing the Oilers up for the first time on the night 3-2. Dylan Fitze added an insurance goal with 1:40 remaining in the contest, picking off an Allen Americans pass before draining a 170-foot, empty-net tally straight down the middle to make it 4-2. Michaelian added his own empty netter, scoring an Oilers home-high fifth goal of the game just 29 seconds later. The goal closed the score 5-2 in Tulsa's favor.

The Oilers head on the road Saturday, Jan. 24 to take on the Wichita Thunder at 6:05 p.m. inside INTRUST Bank Arena in downtown Wichita, Kansas.

