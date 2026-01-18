Johannes Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Hunter Johannes has been recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL) from his loan to Reading.

Johannes, 27, recorded 15 points (7g-8a) in 14 games with the Royals since his first of two loans to Reading on Saturday, December 13th after he was acquired by Lehigh Valley (AHL) in a trade with Charlotte (AHL) on the same day.

Before making his Royals debut, where he recorded a hat-trick, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native registered eight points (1g-7a) and 14 penalty minutes in 18 games with Savannah to open his second professional season after registering five points (2g-3a) in four games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) and four points (2g-2a) in 51 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. Across 35 ECHL career games between Toledo (2024-25), Savannah and Reading (2025-26), the 6'4", 225-pound, left-shot forward has logged 28 points (10g-18a) and 38 penalty minutes.

Johannes skated in 57 AHL career games with Grand Rapids between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, totaling four points (2g-2a). He also attended the Detroit Red Wings (NHL) 2024 Training Camp, as well as the two-time reigning Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers (NHL) 2025 Training Camp.

Prior to beginning his professional career with Grand Rapids in 2023-24, Johannes played five seasons in the NCAA between American International College for the first three years (2019-22), before Lindenwood University in his fourth year (2022-23) and the University of North Dakota his fifth year (2023-24) which concluded with a National College Hockey Conference (NCHC) championship in 2024, where he finished tied for fifth on the Fighting Hawks in goals (12) and tied for seventh in points (19).

