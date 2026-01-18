Jon Gillies, Spencer Kersten Return to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch

Published on January 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the following transactions on Jan. 18, 2026.

The Syracuse Crunch has released goaltender Jon Gillies from his Professional Tryout Contact (PTO) and returned him to the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Spencer Kersten to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Gillies, 31, made his first AHL appearance since the 2022-23 season on Saturday night, backstopping the Syracuse Crunch to a 4-1 win over Lehigh Valley, making 27 saves.

He has appeared in 23 games with the Solar Bears this season, posting a 8-12-2 record with a 3.08 goals against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%). Gillies was honored with ECHL Goaltender of the Week in late November 2025.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 240-pounds, the Concord, New Hampshire native has appeared in 35 National Hockey League (NHL) games in his career with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Gillies has logged 263 professional games over nine seasons across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL.

Kersten, 25, is ninth in ECHL scoring but has played the least amount of games in the league among the top 10 scorers, this season. In 98 ECHL games, the Waterloo, Ontario native has 95 points (42g-53a). Kersten has also appeared in 13 AHL games over two seasons with Belleville and Syracuse posting one goal.

