Jon Gillies, Spencer Kersten Return to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch
Published on January 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the following transactions on Jan. 18, 2026.
The Syracuse Crunch has released goaltender Jon Gillies from his Professional Tryout Contact (PTO) and returned him to the Orlando Solar Bears.
The Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Spencer Kersten to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Gillies, 31, made his first AHL appearance since the 2022-23 season on Saturday night, backstopping the Syracuse Crunch to a 4-1 win over Lehigh Valley, making 27 saves.
He has appeared in 23 games with the Solar Bears this season, posting a 8-12-2 record with a 3.08 goals against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%). Gillies was honored with ECHL Goaltender of the Week in late November 2025.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 240-pounds, the Concord, New Hampshire native has appeared in 35 National Hockey League (NHL) games in his career with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Gillies has logged 263 professional games over nine seasons across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL.
Kersten, 25, is ninth in ECHL scoring but has played the least amount of games in the league among the top 10 scorers, this season. In 98 ECHL games, the Waterloo, Ontario native has 95 points (42g-53a). Kersten has also appeared in 13 AHL games over two seasons with Belleville and Syracuse posting one goal.
Kersten signed a one-year AHL contract with the Crunch prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.
ECHL Stories from January 18, 2026
- Jon Gillies, Spencer Kersten Return to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Weiss Nets First Hat Trick in Franchise History in 4-1 Gargoyles Win - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Icemen Hold Blades at Bay in 4-2 Game - Florida Everblades
- Cade McNelly Nets First, Second, and Third Professional Goals as his Hat Trick Powers Oilers Past Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Complete Weekend Sweep over Wheeling Nailers - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Jon Gillies, Spencer Kersten Return to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch
- Jon Gillies Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch; Solar Bears Ink Goaltender Colby Muise
- Solar Bears Announce Updates to 2025-26 Schedule
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Tyler Kobryn from Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Sign Forward Eric Olson