Walleye Come up Empty in 3-0 Loss to Bloomington

Published on January 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Bloomington, IL - The Toledo Walleye dropped tonight's game at Grossinger Motors Arena by a score of 3-0 to the Bloomington Bison, recording 36 shots on goal in the effort. The Walleye will return to action on Friday against the Kalamazoo Wings at the Huntington Center.

How it Happened:

Toledo took the game's first penalty on a tripping call against Nate Roy 3:44 into the first, giving Bloomington their first power play chance. The Bison got two shots on the power play but weren't able to score.

Bloomington struck first 7 minutes in as Mikhail Abramov scored his second goal in the ECHL this season, putting them up 1-0 early.

The Walleye went to the power play for the first time tonight at the 15:24 mark of the first on a Bloomington roughing call but did not score. Bloomington held the shot advantage over Toledo 9-7 at the end of the first and led 1-0.

Lou-Felix Denis got called for his second penalty of the night after taking out Mitch Lewandowski at the 2:24 mark of the second period, leading to another power play chance for Toledo which went unsuccessful.

Colby Ambrosio was called for handling the puck in the crease as he was attempting to prevent a Bloomington goal, leading to a successful penalty shot for Ayden MacDonald at the 8:40 mark of the second to put Bloomington up 2-0. Jordan Ernst got called for a slash 20 seconds later, putting Bloomington on the power play just under halfway through the second period, a penalty that was killed off by Toledo.

Toledo outshot Bloomington18-9 in the second period for a total of 25-18, but the only goal to come from the second period was the penalty shot goal that put Bloomington up 2-0.

Sullivan Mack added a third goal for the Bison, scoring his 7th goal of the season at the 10:13 mark of the third to extend Bloomington's lead.

Sam Craggs took a high-sticking penalty with 3:53 to go in the third, putting Bloomington on the power play at a crucial time of the game. Toledo put some pressure on Bloomington offensively, but neither team scored.

Toledo ended the game scoreless on 36 shots by Dryden McKay, allowing 24 against them. Neither team scored on the power play, as the Walleye were 0-for-2 and the Bison were 0-for-3

Three Stars:

1 - G Dryden McKay, BLM (SO, 36 SVS)

2 - F Sullivan Mack, BLM (1 G)

3 - F Ayden MacDonald, BLM (PS Goal)

What's Next:

Toledo will head back home next weekend for the first game of a home-and-home with the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday, January 23rd. Toledo currently holds a 2-1-0-0 record over the K-Wings, winning the only matchup between the two teams at the Huntington Center back in November. The teams last met on New Years Eve, as Toledo took a 5-3 win over Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center. Puck drop for Friday's game in Toledo is set for 7:15 PM.







ECHL Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.