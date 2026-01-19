Grizzlies Fall 3-0 in Series Finale at Maverik Center
Published on January 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies lose 3-0 to the Kansas City Mavericks on a Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.
Kansas City got a first period goal from David Cotton, 18:42 in. Jackson Jutting scored his 15th of the season 7:23 into the second period and Jackson Berezowski scored on an empty net 17:46 into the third period.
Mavericks' goaltender Logan Turness stopped all 22 Utah shots as he earned his first professional shutout. Utah goaltender Dominic Basse stopped 25 of 27 in his Maverik Center debut. Danny Dzhaniyev led Utah with 5 shots on goal.
Dzhaniyev will represent the Grizzlies in the ECHL All-Star Classic on January 19. The game is being played in Allen, Texas.
Utah is on the road for a three-game series at Rapid City on January 23-25. The next homestand at Maverik Center is a three-game series against Greenville on January 28, 30-31. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
