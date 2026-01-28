Grizzlies Sign Forward T.J. Sneath

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward T.J. Sneath.

Sneath comes over from the FPHL's Topeka Scarecrows, where he scored 13 goals and 19 assists in 26 games. Sneath spent two seasons from 2023-2025 with the Federal League's Motor City Rockers, where he put up big numbers, scoring 41 points (19g, 22a) in 37 games in the 2024-25 campaign and 35 points (19g, 16a) in 33 games during the 2023-24 season.

Sneath also has appeared in games for the SPHL's Vermilion County Bobcats, Knoxville Ice Bears and Macon Mayhem. Sneath is 31 years old from Chino, California. T.J. will wear number 74 for Utah.

The Grizzlies open a three-game series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







