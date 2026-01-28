ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced the following fines and suspension.

Kansas City's Berezowski fined

Kansas City's Jackson Berezowski has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #586, Tahoe at Kansas City, on Jan. 24.

Berezowski is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 20:00 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Iowa's Leskovar suspended three additional games

Iowa's Stevie Leskovar has been suspended for three additional games as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 5:05 of the second period in ECHL Game #584, Iowa at Jacksonville, on Jan. 24.

Leskovar missed Iowa's game at Jacksonville on Jan. 25 and will miss games vs. Kansas City (Jan. 30) and vs. Indy (Jan. 31 and Feb. 1).







