Forward Nikita Susuyev Assigned to Worcester from Springfield Thunderbirds

Published on January 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Nikita Susuyev was assigned to the Worcester Railers from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League by the St. Louis Blues.

Susuyev, 20, joins Worcester for his second appearance in the ECHL this season, previously joining the Florida Everblades for two games in November. The 6'0", 192lb forward played in 27 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds to begin the 2025-26 season, picking up six points (1G, 5A). Susuyev was drafted #202 overall by the St. Louis Blues in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to his time in the AHL, the Moskva, Russia native played three years of professional hockey in Russia, splitting his time between the Kontinental Hockey League, the All-Russian Hockey League, and the Junior Hockey League. He totaled 151 games played, collecting 73 points (28G, 45A), and 95 penalty minutes.

