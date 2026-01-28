Johannes & Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Golder Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Published on January 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Hunter Johannes and goaltender Yaniv Perets have been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley (AHL). Additionally, forward Carson Golder has been recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading.

Johannes, 27, skated in two games for Lehigh Valley since his second recall by the Phantoms on January 18th where he recorded a +2 rating and made his Phantoms debut. In 14 games with the Royals, Johannes has registered 15 points (7g-8a) since his first of three loans to Reading on Saturday, December 13th after he was acquired by Lehigh Valley (AHL) in a trade with Charlotte (AHL) on the same day.

Before making his Royals debut, where he recorded a hat-trick, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native registered eight points (1g-7a) and 14 penalty minutes in 18 games with Savannah to open his second professional season after registering five points (2g-3a) in four games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) and four points (2g-2a) in 51 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. Across 35 ECHL career games between Toledo (2024-25), Savannah and Reading (2025-26), the 6'4", 225-pound, left-shot forward has logged 28 points (10g-18a) and 38 penalty minutes.

In addition to his two AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Johannes skated in 57 AHL career games with Grand Rapids between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, totaling four points (2g-2a). He also attended the Detroit Red Wings (NHL) 2024 Training Camp, as well as the two-time reigning Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers (NHL) 2025 Training Camp.

Prior to beginning his professional career with Grand Rapids in 2023-24, Johannes played five seasons in the NCAA between American International College for the first three years (2019-22), before Lindenwood University in his fourth year (2022-23) and the University of North Dakota his fifth year (2023-24) which concluded with a National College Hockey Conference (NCHC) championship in 2024, where he finished tied for fifth on the Fighting Hawks in goals (12) and tied for seventh in points (19).

-

Perets, 25, has registered a 7-6-1 record, 3.59 goals-against average and .892 save-percentage in 15 starts with the Royals during the 2025-26 season. This is the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native's sixth loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley, after he made his lone start for Phantoms following his first recall on Thursday, October 30th, stopping 26 of 29 shots faced in a Lehigh Valley 4-3 overtime win at Hartford on Saturday, November 1st. Prior to his first recall, Perets opened his third professional season with Reading, going 1-0-1 in two starts with a 6.28 goals-against average and .814 save-percentage.

Across 76 ECHL career games, the 6'1", 181-pound, left-handed catching netminder has posted a 37-29-5 record, 2.97 GAA, .902 SV% and five shutouts between Norfolk (2023-24), Bloomington (2024-25) and Reading. In seven AHL career games, four of which with the Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, Perets is 2-4-1 with a 3.64 GAA and .857 SV%. Additionally, Perets has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, both in relief, stopping seven of eight NHL career shots faced.

Prior to his pro career, Perets was an NCAA Champion with Quinnipiac University in 2023. The two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year broke the NCAA D-1 Record for goals-against average as a freshman (1.17 GAA).

-

Golder, 23, joins Lehigh Valley for a second time this season after a three-game stint with Lehigh Valley following his first recall to the Phantoms on December 26th, where he made his Phantoms debut on December 28th vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and totaled two penalty minutes and seven shots on goal. With the Royals this season, the Smithers, British Columbia native has registered a team-high 13 goals and 26 points (13g-13a) through 34 games. Golder signed an AHL contract with Lehigh Valley on July 23, 2025 entering his third professional season.

The 6'0", 196-pound, left-shot forward played his first two seasons in the Winnipeg Jets organization, where he logged nine points (2g-7a) in 25 games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) and 60 points (23g-37a) in 73 games with the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL).

Across 135 professional career games, Golder has logged 95 points (48g-47a) with 86 points (46g-40a) in 107 ECHL career games and 9 points (2g-7a) in 28 AHL career games.

Prior to making his professional debut in the AHL with Manitoba on April, 15, 2023, where he recorded an assist for his first pro point, Golder played junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Victoria Royals, Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets, amassing 69 points (34g-35a) across 164 games played. In 2022, he aided the Oil Kings to the Ed Chynoweth Cup as Western Hockey League champions with eight points (3g-5a) in 16 WHL playoff games.







ECHL Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.