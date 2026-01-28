This Saturday's Game to be Televised on My TV JAX-30

Published on January 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that this Saturday's (Jan. 31) game against the South Carolins Stingrays will be televised locally by Action Sports JAX on MyTV JAX 30. Saturday's game will be third game to be televsed on MyTV JAX 30 this season.

The following is a listing of the remaining 2025- 2026 TV Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, January 31 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m. - Star Wars Night

Saturday, February 14 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m. - Toy Story Jersey Night & Valentine's Day (Presented by Parra Harris Law)

Friday, March 13 vs. "Swampman", 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 10 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m. - Mascot Games (Presented by Showtime Sports Cards & Collectibles) | Marvel Night (Presented by Florida Department of Health)

This marks the second consecutive season that the Icemen continue their partnership with the Cox Media Group and the Action Sports JAX team to broadcast select Icemen games.

The following is a listing of channels to find MyTV JAX for Friday's game:

Antenna - 30.2

Xfinity: Channel 29, 220 & 1184

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 31

DirecTV: Channel 53

Dish TV: Channel 32

For Icemen single game tickets, or ticket package information, Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.