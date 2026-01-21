Icemen Acquire Forward T.J. Friedmann from Adirondack
Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired forward T.J. Friedmann from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for defenseman Adrien Beraldo.
Friedmann, 27, joins the Icemen after recording ten points (5g, 5a) in 30 games played with the Thunder this season. The 6-3, 190-pound forward has registered 42 points (23g, 19a) in 114 career ECHL games played with Adirondack. From 2022-2024, Friedmann made five AHL appearances with the Utica Comets totaling two points (1g, 1a).
The St. Louis, Missouri resident, Friedmann, played five collegiate seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2018-2023, totaling 58 career points and winning an NCAA National Championship in 2023.
Beraldo heads to Adirondack after posting four points (1g, 3a) in 23 games with the Icemen this season.
The Icemen are back in action this Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
Friday, January 23, vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m. - Lizard Kings Weekend & the first 1,000 fans will receive a Tom Coughlin Bobblehead presented by the Niminicht Family of Dealerships.
Saturday, January 24, vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m. - Lizard Kings Weekend continue! Postgame Jersey auction.
Sunday, January 25, vs. Iowa, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Fun Day! Take a shot on goal on the ice after the game.
Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
