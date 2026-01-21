McAllister Reassigned to Savannah

Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that forward Ryan McAllister has been reassigned to the club by the Florida Panthers from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

McAllister, 24, has spent parts of the last four seasons with Charlotte, appearing in 72 games and recording 18 goals and 28 assists. Prior to turning professional, the London, Ontario native played one season at Western Michigan University, skating in 39 games while totaling 13 goals and 36 assists.

McAllister also spent three seasons with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, where he posted 70 goals and 99 assists in 99 games.

The Ghost Pirates hit the road Friday night when they travel to Jacksonville to face the Icemen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information on upcoming games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.