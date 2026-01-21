Kansas City's Terness Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Logan Terness of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 12-18.
Terness went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .971 in three appearances at Utah last week.
The 23-year-old turned aside 22 shots in a 4-1 win on Friday, made 25 saves in a 7-1 victory on Saturday and stopped all 22 shots in a 3-0 win on Sunday.
A native of Burnaby, British Columbia, Terness is 8-1-0 in nine appearances this season with a 1.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925.
Prior to turning pro, Terness appeared in 71 career collegiate games at the University of Connecticut and Ohio State University posting a record of 32-28-6 with two shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and save percentage of .911.
