Kansas City's Terness Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
ECHL ECHL

Kansas City's Terness Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Logan Terness
Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Logan Terness
(Kansas City Mavericks)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Logan Terness of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 12-18.

Terness went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .971 in three appearances at Utah last week.

The 23-year-old turned aside 22 shots in a 4-1 win on Friday, made 25 saves in a 7-1 victory on Saturday and stopped all 22 shots in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

A native of Burnaby, British Columbia, Terness is 8-1-0 in nine appearances this season with a 1.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925.

Prior to turning pro, Terness appeared in 71 career collegiate games at the University of Connecticut and Ohio State University posting a record of 32-28-6 with two shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and save percentage of .911.

Check out the ECHL Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Images from this story

Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Logan Terness
Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Logan Terness
   



ECHL Stories from January 21, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central