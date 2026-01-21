Randl Named ECHL Player of the Week for Second Time this Season
Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks forward Jack Randl has been named as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 12-18, marking the second time this season the league has recognized Randl with the weekly honor.
Randl recorded seven points with 3 goals and 4 assists in three games during Kansas City's road sweep in Utah. He opened the week with a goal in a 4-1 win on Friday, followed by a four-point performance on Saturday with two goals and two assists in a 7-1 victory. Randl closed the weekend with two assists in a 3-0 win on Sunday.
Earlier this season, Randl was also named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 20-26, after posting six points with 4 goals and 2 assists in three games against Tulsa.
From Carpentersville, Illinois, Randl has totaled 41 points (20g-21a) in 55 career ECHL games and has added six points (1g-5a) in 31 career AHL games with Bridgeport. Prior to turning pro, Randl recorded 94 points (45g-49a) in 160 collegiate games at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Michigan, along with 100 points (41g-59a) in 158 USHL games with Omaha.
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2026
- Icemen Acquire Forward T.J. Friedmann from Adirondack - Jacksonville Icemen
- Bison Sign Forward Tanner Schachle - Bloomington Bison
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, January 23rd - Game 39/72 - Reading Royals
- Randl Named ECHL Player of the Week for Second Time this Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Randl Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Gargoyles Weekly Recap - January 20 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- McAllister Reassigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Logan Terness Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week After First Career Shutout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Terness Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Acquire Adrien Beraldo from Jacksonville - Adirondack Thunder
- Blades Face Swamp Rabbits out of All-Star Break - Florida Everblades
- Milo Roelens, Cooper Flinton Reassigned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Inside the Swamp: January 12-19 - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Randl Named ECHL Player of the Week for Second Time this Season
- Logan Terness Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week After First Career Shutout
- Kansas City Mavericks Host Sold out Scout Night
- Tad O'Had Named ECHL All-Star Coach
- Mavericks Defeat Tulsa, Extend Win Streak to Nine