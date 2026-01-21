Bison Sign Forward Tanner Schachle

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations, Phillip Barski announced today that the team has signed forward Tanner Schachle to a standard player contract.

Schachle, 28, began the 2025-26 season with the Worcester Railers and contributed an assist in 10 games. Prior to this season, the 6-foot-4, 218-pound left winger amassed 43 points (14g-29a) in 146 career ECHL games with Rapid City, Norfolk, Orlando and Worcester.

The Wasilla, Alaska native began his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks after finishing his Junior career with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Schachle then headed to the University of Long Island for parts of two seasons and in 74 career NCAA Division-I games he totaled 21 points (9g-12a).

