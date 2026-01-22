Two Mavericks Earn ECHL Player of the Week Honors

Independence, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Logan Terness has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 12-18 after a strong week during the Mavericks' three-game series in Utah.

Terness went 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average, a .971 save percentage, and one shutout as Kansas City completed the road sweep. He made 22 saves in a 4-1 win on Friday, followed by 25 saves in a 7-1 victory on Saturday, and earned his first professional shutout on Sunday by stopping all 22 shots in a 3-0 win.

Through nine appearances this season, the 23-year-old is 8-1-0 with a 1.76 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage, and he enters the week on an eight-game winning streak.

A native of Burnaby, British Columbia, Terness played collegiate hockey at the University of Connecticut and Ohio State University, where he remains enrolled in his final semester. He appeared in 71 career college games, posting a 32-28-6 record with two shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage.

Randl Named ECHL Player of the Week for Second Time This Season

Independence, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks forward Jack Randl has been named as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 12-18, marking the second time this season the league has recognized Randl with the weekly honor.

Randl recorded seven points with 3 goals and 4 assists in three games during Kansas City's road sweep in Utah. He opened the week with a goal in a 4-1 win on Friday, followed by a four-point performance on Saturday with two goals and two assists in a 7-1 victory. Randl closed the weekend with two assists in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Earlier this season, Randl was also named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 20-26, after posting six points with 4 goals and 2 assists in three games against Tulsa.

From Carpentersville, Illinois, Randl has totaled 41 points (20g-21a) in 55 career ECHL games and has added six points (1g-5a) in 31 career AHL games with Bridgeport. Prior to turning pro, Randl recorded 94 points (45g-49a) in 160 collegiate games at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Michigan, along with 100 points (41g-59a) in 158 USHL games with Omaha.







