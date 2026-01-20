Kansas City Mavericks Host Sold out Scout Night

Published on January 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks will celebrate local scouting organizations during Scout Night this Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena, welcoming more than 1,400 scouts and their families for a special evening of hockey and recognition.

Scout Night is dedicated to honoring scouts across the Kansas City Area for their leadership, service, and commitment to their communities. Scouts attending the game will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game meet and greet, and select groups will be featured in intermission games.

The Mavericks enter the weekend leading the ECHL and riding a 12-game winning streak, continuing the league's strongest stretch this season.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday, January 24th, for a sold-out crowd.







ECHL Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.