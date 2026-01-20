Swamp Rabbits Acquire Cole Fraser

Published on January 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that the team has acquired veteran defenseman Cole Fraser from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

Fraser joins the Swamp Rabbits after previously playing for the Cincinnati Cyclones and Worcester Railers this season. Th 6'3", 205-pound blue liner played his first six games of the season with the Railers, logging 32 PIM, before being traded to the Cyclones, where he added an assist and 65 PIM in 20 contests. He played his 300th career ECHL game on December 5th at Indy.

From Carleton Place, Ontario, Fraser, 26, is a veteran of 308 games at the ECHL level, earning 20 goals, 43 assists, and 63 points alongside 773 PIM with the Cyclones, Railers, Allen Americans, South Carolina Stingrays, and Toledo Walleye. In the 2021-22 season, he made his AHL debut with the Belleville Senators and was part of the Walleye team that made a run to the Kelly Cup Finals, falling to the Florida Everblades. Prior to turning professional, Fraser played four seasons of major-junior hockey with the OHL's Peterborough Petes, racking up 54 points and 277 PIM in 221 contests. He was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft (5th Rd/#131).

The Swamp Rabbits now return home for another three-in-three, beginning with a one-off showdown against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, January 23rd, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.







ECHL Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.