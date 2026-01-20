Martin Wins Hardest Shot Competition

Lions de Trois-Rivières defenseman (proudly affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) Charles Martin achieved an impressive feat Monday night in Allen, Texas, winning the Hardest Shot competition at the ECHL Skills Competition.

The Blainville native finished tied with Brennan Hoffman, forward with the Idaho Steelheads (Dallas Stars), after both players recorded shots clocked at 92 mph (148 km/h). To break the tie, each skater was granted one final attempt.

Martin then took his game up a notch, unleashing a blistering 94 mph (151 km/h) shot to secure the victory and top honors in the event.

Currently ranked second among ECHL defensemen in goals scored with seven on the season, Martin also stood out during the ECHL All-Star Game, finding the back of the net in a high-scoring 17-12 contest.

The Lions de Trois-Rivières organization congratulates Charles Martin on this remarkable performance and for proudly representing the Félins' colors.

