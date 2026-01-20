K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes 3 of 4, Star Wars Night on Saturday

Kalamazoo preps for trip to Toledo on Friday, returns for Star Wars Night on Saturday.

OVERALL RECORD: 15-15-2-2

LAST WEEK: 3-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (10-13-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, started the week on Monday in Cincinnati (W, 6-5) and head to Toledo for the first half of a home-and-home against on Friday. Then the K-Wings return home for Star Wars Night at 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday January, 24, at Wings Event Center.

Last week, the K-Wings went 3-1-0-0 (3-2, 1-4, 3-2, 6-5).

Wednesday, Kalamazoo's special teams delivered, scoring two power-play goals off the sticks of Colin Bilek and Andre Ghantous. David Keefer started the scoring for the K-Wings, notching his first goal of the season, and Davis Pennington assisted on all three goals. Ty Young was phenomenal between the pipes, turning aside 29 of 31 shots in the 3-2 win.

On Friday, the K-Wings hosted the Fuel in the fifth annual Rainbow Ice game, wearing specialty jerseys in front of 3439 fans. Unfortunately, Indy scored three consecutive first-period goals that decided the game. David Keefer scored his second goal in his second straight game, and Jonathan Lemieux was fantastic between the pipes, making 19-of-20 saves after coming in for relief 14:56 into the first period.

The K-Wings won an overtime thriller Saturday at Fishers Event Center. Jayden Lee iced the game with a breakaway goal off a beautiful leading pass from Zach Okabe less than a minute into overtime. Indy scored the first two goals of the contest, but Zach Okabe and Colin Bilek each responded with a goal, sending the game to overtime knotted at two. Lemieux was strong in the net, claiming his second overtime win of the season.

Finally, the K-Wings stunned the Cyclones in Cincinnati on Monday, erasing a 4-1 deficit and snapping off four third-period goals en route to a regulation victory. Kalamazoo rode a season-high three power play goals, five separate multi-point performances and climbed back to .500 for the first time this season. The team has now won five of its last six games.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays one game at home this week at Wings Event Center.

Saturday, Jan. 24: The Dark Side invades Wings Event Center on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo, as the K-Wings battle the Toledo Walleye on Star Wars Night! Join the Resistance, wear your Jedi best, and get ready for an epic showdown in a galaxy not-so-far away.

The K-Wings start the week with a Monday matchup against the Cyclones for a 1:35 EST puck drop on January 19 at Heritage Bank Center. Kalamazoo then travels to Toledo on Friday, January 23, for a 7:15 EST puck drop at Huntington Center.

NEXT WEEK!

The K-Wings play two games at Wings Event Center.

Friday, Jan. 30: Get ready to rock the rink at Motley Zoo Night ($3 Friday)! The K-Wings will hit the ice in totally rad, 80s rock-inspired uniforms, then auction them off to fans postgame. E njoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m. It's a night of hockey, hair metal, and high bids- don't miss this blast from the past !

Sunday, Feb. 1: It's time for Hockey with the Heelers, presented by Parker Aerospace. Enjoy a FREE character appearance by Bluey & Bingo! Meet them, take photos, enjoy face painting, play Bluey-themed intermission games, and show off your keepie-uppie skills in the stands. Perfect for families - come laugh, play, and cheer on the K-Wings with the Heelers!

NEXT MONTH AT WINGS EVENT CENTER!

Wednesday, Feb. 4: 269 Night is BACK! It's a party all about the 269 as the K-Wings host the Cyclones with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets, and $9 tickets (*Tickets $9 if purchased at Box Office & $11 if purchased Gameday).

Friday, Feb. 6: Kick off the weekend with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, as the K-Wings face the Bloomington Bison on Friday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.- it's the best value in hockey and the perfect way to start your weekend in Kalamazoo!

Saturday, Feb. 7: It's time for the 25th annual Pink Ice game- a beloved Kalamazoo tradition! Whether you're honoring Breast Cancer survivors or making it a Valentine's celebration to remember, Pink Ice promises a night full of meaning and memories. Join us for a special pregame ceremony and puck drop as we celebrate the strength and resilience of survivors. Plus, all fans will receive LED Batons to light up the arena in Pink!

RESULTS

Wednesday, Jan. 14 - Kalamazoo at Iowa (W, 3-2), Xtream Arena, Coralville, IA| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (13-14-2-2) rode Davis Pennington's three assists in a mid-week win over the Iowa Heartlanders (9-22-2-0) on Wednesday at Xtream Arena, 3-2. Kalamazoo's second power-play goal of the night went in the books as the game-winner off the stick of Andre Ghantous (9) at the 9:24 mark of the third period, making it 3-2. Keefer (1) found the back of the net for the first time this season as well, getting the scoring started for the K-Wings at the 7:11 mark of the first period. Colin Bilek (7) then rode the momentum on a four-minute power-play opportunity, scoring the second goal of the night for Kalamazoo at the 11:53 mark. Unfortunately, Iowa found the back of the net with 10 seconds remaining in the first period, bringing the score to 2-1. The Heartlanders went on to score the only goal of the second period at the 15:10 mark to knot the score at two. Ty Young (6-1-0-0) was phenomenal in net, turning aside 29 of 31 shots. The K-Wings went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill, 2-for-4 on the power play, and took the shot total 38-31.

Friday, Jan. 16 - Indy vs. Kalamazoo (L, 4-1), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (13-15-2-2) could not overcome three consecutive first-period goals, falling to the Indy Fuel (17-13-3-1) on Friday at Wings Event Center, 4-1. The Fuel scored at the 2:04, 12:43, and 14:56 marks of the first period. However, David Keefer (2) spoiled the shutout with a snipe from the edge of the right circle that found a home inside the right post. On the play, Collin Saccoman (6) laced a blue line pass to Davis Pennington (15) in the left circle, who relayed to Keefer for the K-Wings' only goal at the 6:32 mark of the third period. Unfortunately, Indy responded at the 13:34 mark. Jonathan Lemeuix was stout in net, turning aside 19 of 20 shots after replacing Ty Young (5-2-0-0) 14:56 into the first period.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Kalamazoo at Indy (W, 3-2 F/OT), Fishers Event Center, Fishers, IN| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (14-15-2-2) scored the game-winning goal less than a minute into overtime after erasing an early two-goal deficit against the Indy Fuel (17-13-4-1) on Saturday at Fishers Event Center, 3-2. Jayden Lee (3) won the game for the K-Wings in overtime via a breakaway iso snipe 56 seconds into overtime. On the goal, Nolan Walker (16) took the puck from behind the K-Wings' net and passed to Zach Okabe (15) in the defensive zone slot. Okabe then launched the puck to the offensive zone blue line, finding Lee all alone, who broke away to win the game for Kalamazoo. Indy took the early first-period advantage, scoring a goal at the 16:06 mark. The Fuel struck first in the second period as well, tallying a goal at the 4:13 mark, bringing the score to 2-0. However, Okabe (8) responded with a rocket inside the left post at the 11:42 mark to narrow the deficit to one. Colin Bilek (8) carried the momentum into a third-period power-play opportunity, scoring the game-tying goal at the 1:25 mark. Jonathan Lemieux (3-4-1-2) was fantastic between the pipes, making 28 saves in his fifth overtime appearance of the season. The K-Wings also went 1-for-2 on the power-play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, despite being outshot 30-22.

ON THE MOVE

Jan. 12 - Vancouver (NHL) recalled the loan of goaltender Aku Koskenvuo and reassigned him to Abbotsford (AHL)

Jan. 13 - Kalamazoo acquired forward Kishaun Gervais from Adirondack for future considerations

Jan. 15 - Abbotsford (AHL) loaned forward Zach Okabe to Kalamazoo

FAST FACTS

Quinn Preston notched his 100th career assist in last Saturday's win over Indy

Rookie defenseman Davis Pennington has eight assists over the last six games

David Keefer's four-game point streak (2g, 3a) last week was tied for his longest since a seven-game streak (4g, 5a) in 2023

TEAM TRENDS

13-4-2-2 in one-goal games

7-0-1-2 when leading after two periods

4-0-0-0 when allowing two goals

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 26 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 10 - Quinn Preston

ASSISTS: 17 - *Davis Pennington

PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Zach Okabe, Quinn Preston

ROOKIE GOALS: 9 - *Hunter Strand

ROOKIE ASSISTS: 17 - *Davis Pennington

PIMS: 61 - Kishaun Gervais

PP GOALS: 4 - Colin Bilek

PP ASSISTS: 7 - David Keefer

SH GOALS: 2 - *Hunter Strand

GW GOALS: 4 - Andre Ghantous

SHOTS: 81 - Quinn Preston

WINS: 6 - Ty Young

GAA: 2.77 - Ty Young

SAVE %: .910 - Ty Young

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 6/13 (46.1 %)

This Season - 22/111 (19.8 %) | (No. 11 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 10/12 (83.3%)

This Season - 77/98 (78.6%)| No. 24 (ECHL)







