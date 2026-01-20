Lions Announce Tommy Cormier's Departure to Europe

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced on Tuesday that forward Tommy Cormier has decided to continue his professional career in Europe.

During his time in Trois-Rivières, the native of Pont-Rouge spent two seasons with the Lions. At 22 years old, the left winger played in over 100 ECHL games with the Lions, recording 17 goals and 38 assists for a total of 55 points.

Cormier was also part of the Trois-Rivières lineup that took part in last season's playoffs, appearing in 14 games during the run that culminated in the team's Kelly Cup championship.

The Trois-Rivières Lions would like to thank Tommy Cormier for his dedication and commitment to the organization and wish him the best of success as he continues his professional career in Europe.







