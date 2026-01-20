Connor Galloway Returns to Gladiators

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the NHL's Nashville Predators and the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, announced on Tuesday that the team has signed forward Connor Galloway.

Galloway, a native of Sugar Hill, GA, returns to his hometown after spending the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Huntsville Havoc, scoring 7 goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 23 games.

The 26-year-old scored 3 goals and 4 assists in 47 games with the Gladiators last season in his first season of professional hockey. He scored his first professional goal on January 12, 2025, vs the Cincinnati Cyclones.

The 5'9" 170-pound forward played three seasons of NCAA Division III hockey at SUNY-Brockport from 2021-2024 prior to joining the Gladiators last season, scoring 30 goals and 48 assists for 78 points in 75 career games with the Golden Eagles. In his final season at SUNY-Brockport in 2023-24, Galloway led the team in scoring with 7 goals and 12 assists in 25 games.

