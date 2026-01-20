Gargoyles Climb Twice Within One Late in 3-2 Loss

Published on January 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







READING, PA - The Greensboro Gargoyles scored twice in the third period, but fell 3-2 to the Reading Royals in the third game of the weekend series on Monday afternoon in the Santander Arena.

After a scoreless first period that saw Greensboro outshoot Reading 16-10, the Royals scored two goals one minute apart from Jeremy Michel at 12:53, then Nolan Burke at 13:54 to take a 2-1 lead.

After scoring his first career goal on Saturday, Jordan Biro got the Gargoyles within one with 5:07 left in regulation. Greg Smith and Patrick Kyte both added their second assists in consecutive games. The Royals would regain their two-goal lead 27 seconds later as Michel scored his second goal of the game.

Greensboro would get a power play with 3:13 left in the game, finding life as Tyler Weiss scored his fourth goal of the weekend from Noah Delmas and Deni Goure. Greensboro would go back to the advantage on the ensuing faceoff with 1:56 remaining, but could not find the equalizer with the extra attacker.

"That's not the result we want," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "When our best players aren't our best players until five minutes left in the hockey game, we're in trouble, and tonight that's exactly what happened."

The Gargoyles return home after a three-week, eight-game road trip. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend at the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.