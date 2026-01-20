Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

This past week the ECHL team in Trenton revealed it will be known as the Trenton Ironhawks, the United Football League concluded its two day player draft, and the Athletes Unlimited Softball League revealed the six teams for its inaugural season this summer.

Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, Athletes Unlimited Softball League, League One Volleyball, Major League Table Tennis, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, Major Arena Soccer League, NBA G League, and Premier Lacrosse League.

HOCKEY

ECHL

After an extensive two-month, name-the-team contest with more than 2,000 entries, the Trenton professional ECHL ice hockey team will be named the Trenton Ironhawks. The team will begin play in the ECHL in the 2026-27 season at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Team President Bob Ohrablo announced the new name, logo and official team colors at CURE Insurance Arena this morning alongside Mercer County Executive Dan Benson, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora, and others in front of many of the more than 650 fans who have already secured a season (ticket) membership. Jim Miller of Lawrenceville, NJ, and Joel Perez, of Bordentown, NJ, both submitted the winning team name and will each receive two season (ticket) memberships to the Ironhawks' inaugural season. The Ironhawks' primary colors are blue, grey, and red, and the logo welds together with the hottest of flames which creates a rich, bright blue on the tips of the wings and claws. Grey sheets of iron create the Hawk's body, and the fire within him is represented by his red eyes, displaying his intensity.

Hockey is returning to New Jersey's capital city, and officials unveiled the name of the city's new minor league hockey team: the Trenton Ironhawks.

American Hockey League

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced that the organization has promoted Kim Weiss to Assistant Coach of the organization's American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. She joins Seattle Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell as the only women in the NHL or AHL to have an Assistant Coach title in a full-time role. Weiss, 36, was hired as the Eagles video coach on August 7, 2024. The team finished with a share of the third-best record in the league last season and qualified for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, advancing to the Division Finals. The Eagles currently occupy first place in the Pacific Division this season by points percentage (.706) and enter tonight with a 22-8-1-3 record. "Kim has done a great job since joining the Eagles coaching staff, and this is a well-earned promotion," said Avalanche Assistant General Manager and Eagles General Manager Kevin McDonald. "We're excited to see her continued contributions to the team's success in the future."

Eagles Promote Kim Weiss To Assistant Coach.

The American Hockey League announced the playing rosters for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be held February 10-11 in Rockford, Ill. Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 32 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. The 2026 rosters feature 43 first-time AHL All-Stars and 13 rookies, as well as 12 former first-round NHL draft choices and seven second-round picks. In addition, 30 of the All-Stars named have also played in the National Hockey League already this season, including Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Sergei Murashov; Hartford's Gabe Perreault; Lehigh Valley's Denver Barkey; Bakersfield's Quinn Hutson; San Diego's Tim Washe; Laval's Jacob Fowler and Adam Engström, Rockford's Nick Lardis and Kevin Korchinski; and Chicago's trio of Bradly Nadeau, Justin Robidas and Domenick Fensore. Ryan Mougenel of the Providence Bruins, Pascal Vincent of the Laval Rocket, Dan Watson of the Grand Rapids Griffins and Mark Letestu of the Colorado Eagles will serve as coaches for the event.

The Iowa Wild will be playing in the 2026 Outdoor Classic in Hastings, Minnesota, on January 23 as part of Hockey Day Minnesota. Some of the players shared their fondest memories of Hockey Day and playing on the outdoor rinks.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Jayna Hefford, PWHL executive vice president of hockey operations, sits down for an interview with CTV News Atlantic's Todd Battis.

2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour Recap! - Quebec City

United States Hockey League

Former Green Bay Gamblers head coach Jon Cooper became the fifth person in NHL history to coach 1,000 games for a single franchise on Dec. 31 in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-3 overtime victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Cooper holds a 0.597 winning percentage through 1,004 games, the highest of any coach in NHL history with a minimum of 1,000 games, and his 594 wins are the most by an NHL coach through that span with a single team. The Prince George, British Columbia, native is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, a Presidents' Trophy winner and a four-time Prince of Wales Trophy winner.

Ontario Hockey League

Ontario Hockey League Commissioner Bryan Crawford met with the media ahead of the OHL Top Prospects Game for a midseason state of the league update. Crawford discussed the first half of the 2025-26 season, league priorities, player development, and key storylines heading into the stretch run.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top 5 Plays of the Week

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League opened the 2026 UFL Draft inside league headquarters in Arlington, Texas. One hundred forty players were selected across the league on Day One of the two-day, position-by-position draft. The draft was structured by position groups, beginning with the offensive front, followed by the defensive front, offensive skill positions, and defensive backs.

The United Football League concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two. Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position. UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.

The United Football League recently revealed the selections for the Quarterback Draft for all eight teams in which 20 total quarterbacks were offered roster slots. A look on the at the passers currently on UFL rosters:

Quarterbacks Coaching Quarterbacks - Louisville vs Birmingham QB Breakdown

Canadian Football League

Following winter meetings on Wednesday, CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston discussed the rule recommendations, including OT format, and when they could be implemented. Johnston also shared his thoughts on trying to expand the playoffs, expansion in the future, an American draft and more.

Top 10 Plays 2025

OTHER SPORTS

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Following a breakout inaugural season that captivated fans nationwide, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) announced the host cities and venues for its teams beginning with the 2026 season, marking a watershed moment for the league and for professional softball. With teams spanning six Top 50 U.S. media markets and two of the nation's leading innovation hubs and fastest-growing cities, the announcement cements AUSL's transition to a fully city-based league and reflects the widespread resonance of softball across the United States. In addition, AUSL's national reach allows the league to authentically connect with fans across diverse regions and communities. Collectively, these markets significantly over-index in Millennial and Gen Z populations, women-led and college-educated households, and youth sports participation - all audiences that are shaping the future of professional women's sports fandom.

Exclusive interview with members of new pro softball team Portland Cascade. Portland Cascade will begin play this June, and FOX 12's Joe V. spoke with members of the team.

Major League Volleyball

Dallas PULSE signs with Victory+ for exclusive streaming partnership in its inaugural season, making the free-to-consumer platform home for all Dallas PULSE matches during the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. As part of the agreement, Victory+ will stream seven local home matches and 11 local away matches - with all games live and on demand. Fans can access all content through a designated Dallas PULSE hub within the Victory+ platform. "This season is about establishing who we are and building a strong fan base across North Texas," said Dallas PULSE President and CEO Grady Raskin. "Partnering with Victory+ puts our matches directly into the hands of the fans, whether they're watching from their living room or streaming on the go, they can stay energized and connected all season long."

League One Volleyball

Outside hitter Anna Haak delivered a standout performance against LOVB Nebraska on January 16, 2026, finishing with 12 kills, three blocks, and one service ace. Her all-around effort and impact on both ends of the court earned her MVP honors in the match.

Major League Table Tennis

Top Points of Day 3 - MLTT Week 10 (Willowbrook, IL)

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

The best MLS chip goals of 2025

National Women's Soccer League

The North Carolina Courage have completed a transfer of midfielder Denise O'Sullivan to Liverpool FC of the Barclays Women's Super League for an agreed-upon fee, the club announced. O'Sullivan departs North Carolina as the club's all-time leader in appearances, suiting up 186 times in all competitions across nine seasons and leading the Courage to an NWSL record seven league trophies, including three Shields, two Championships, and two Challenge Cups. "It's hard to put into words what this club has truly meant to me. North Carolina will always be my home, and I'm forever grateful to the Club, my teammates, and the incredible fans who supported and believed in me every step of the way. I'm on to a new challenge now, but I'll always be a part of Courage Country. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything," said O'Sullivan.

Liverpool have signed Irish International Denise O'Sullivan. Hear from the Liverpool women's latest acquisition, after she joined the Reds from NWSL club North Carolina Courage.

Seattle Reign FC announced that Head Coach Laura Harvey has signed a multi-year contract extension, securing the winningest coach in NWSL history through the 2028 NWSL season. The club's first-ever head coach, Harvey is in her second stint with the Reign and will enter her 11th season leading Seattle and 13th overall in the league. "Laura sets the competitive standard for our entire program," said General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She elevates players with intention and leads with clarity and consistency. This extension allows us to continue building with confidence, knowing we have one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in the world guiding our sporting vision." With an NWSL-record 113 regular-season wins, Harvey was the first coach to reach 100 victories. She is also the longest-tenured head coach in league history and a three-time NWSL Coach of the Year (2014, 2015, 2021), the most of any coach since the league's inaugural season in 2013.

The Portland Thorns have completed a transfer of midfielder Sam Coffey to Manchester City of the Barclays Women's Super League. "Sam has been an exceptional player and a leader within this squad," said President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos. "While the Thorns organization did everything it could to keep Sam in Portland, we thought it was important to support her ambitions while we continue building a team capable of competing for championships. We are grateful for her contributions and wish her success as she pursues her next opportunity." Coffey departs Portland as one of the most accomplished midfielders in club history. Since joining the Thorns, she has been central to the club's success, helping deliver the 2022 NWSL Championship and earning three NWSL Best XI First Team selections (2022, 2023, 2025). She was also a finalist for the 2022 NWSL Rookie of the Year award and has become a mainstay on the United States Women's National Team.

Denver Summit FC announced the signing of United States Women's National Team captain Lindsey Heaps, one of the most accomplished midfielders of her generation and a Colorado product, ahead of the Club's inaugural 2026 NWSL season. Heaps will officially join Summit FC following the conclusion of her 2025-26 season with OL Lyonnes, with her arrival in Denver expected in June 2026. "I'm incredibly excited to come home to Colorado and join Denver Summit FC," Heaps said. "This club represents something special, not just for the league, but for this community and for the next generation of players growing up here. I'm fully committed to finishing the season strong with OL Lyonnes, and I can't wait to begin this next chapter in Denver this summer."

United Soccer League Championship

Fresno is in talks with the United Soccer League (USL) to score a professional men's and women's soccer team - and for the first time, they'll get their very own stadium to call home.

Major Arena Soccer League

MASL Plays of the Week 2025-26 - Week 7

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Delaware Bluecoats Johni Broome Dropped CAREER-HIGH 50 PTS & 17 REB In Victory Over College Park Skyhawks!

Trevor Keels is your G League Player of the Week! The Skyforce star averaged 29.0 PPG on 87% 3PT and broke the G League record for most 3PM in a game without a miss (12) during a career-high 46-point effort.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announced the schedule for the 2026 season, and expansion of its regular season calendar. Opening Weekend for the league's eighth season is set for May 8-10 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, and will conclude with the 2026 PLL Championship Sept. 18-20, returning to Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. "We're entering a transformative time for professional lacrosse," said PLL Co-Founder and President Paul Rabil. "The momentum we saw in 2025 proved this league is taking off on-field and commercially. In 2026, we're expanding our schedule to give players more opportunities to compete at the highest level and fans more access to the world's best lacrosse. And before we know it, lacrosse will be back in the Olympics."

The Most Cinematic Lacrosse Shots of 2025

Women's Lacrosse League

The Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) announced the schedule for its inaugural season. The WLL's first-ever Opening Weekend will be held May 15-17, 2026 at Rhode Island's Centreville Bank Stadium. The inaugural WLL Championship will take place Sept. 14-16 at Philadelphia's Subaru Park. "We can't wait to bring the world's best women's lacrosse players to fans around the country this summer," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the PLL and WLL. "From Opening to Championship Weekend, the inaugural WLL season will be filled with defining moments for our players, fans, and women's professional sports. We're proud to be building the stage women's lacrosse has long deserved." The WLL 2026 season will feature the league's original teams competing in the 10-versus-10 game format successfully debuted at its 2025 WLL All-Star Game. Each team will make their home debuts in their team's market. Three neutral markets - Rhode Island, Chicago, and Fairfield, Conn. - will also host WLL games.

BASEBALL

Pioneer League

The Boise Hawks are proud to announce Sean Persky as the team's manager for the 2026 season. Persky joins the Hawks' managerial staff after serving as the team's hitting coach during the 2025 season. Persky brings an accomplished and highly respected resume to Boise. From 2019 through 2024, he served as manager of the Alpine Cowboys, where he established himself as one of the most successful managers in Pecos League history. During his tenure, Persky led the Cowboys to two Pecos League championships (2019, 2024), earned three Mountain Division Manager of the Year awards (2019, 2022, 2024), and managed the Mountain Division All-Star Game on four occasions (2019, 2022-2024). Persky holds the Cowboys' all-time record for managerial wins and made a lasting impact on player development, promoting 42 players to higher independent leagues - more than any manager in Pecos League history.

The Brewers' Jesus Made and Rangers' Sebastian Walcott headline the list of the best International prospects in Minor League Baseball ahead of the 2026 season.







